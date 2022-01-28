Six girls flee Kozhikode children’s home to Bengaluru, one detained

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police probing the missing of six girls from the Children’s Home for Girls at Vellimadukunnu here have tracked them down to Bengaluru and one of them was detained by local cops.

Medical College ACP K Sudersan said the police have found one girl at Madiwala in Bengaluru along with two boys.

“The other girls escaped from the spot. However, they will be tracked down soon,” said Sudersan. The six girls — in the 14-16 age group — went missing from the children’s home on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the girls used a ladder to jump over the sidewall of the compound.

“The police registered a man missing case based on the complaint filed by the children’s home superintendent. According to the complaint, the girls — five from Kozhikode and one from Kannur — went missing after the Republic Day celebrations at the institution in the evening. The children were present for lunch and at the R-Day function,” said Chandramohan P, SHO, Chevayur police station.

Earlier, state child rights commission chairman K V Manoj has registered a case in connection with the incident, while its member B Babitha will visit the children’s home soon as part of the inquiry. The commission has directed the district police chief to intensify the investigation and submit a report. It also asked the district child protection officer and children’s home superintendent to submit a report.

The Children’s Home for Girls is located in a large compound that also houses the Nirbhaya Shelter, government special homes and various other government rehabilitation centres. However, there is no separate compound wall or CCTV cameras or security guard for each institution. “There is only a security guard near the main compound gate,” said Lincy A K, district child protection officer, Kozhikode.

Girls who went missing from Pala traced

Kottayam: The two inmates of the pre-matric hostel for girls at Murukumpuzha near Pala, who were reported missing on Thursday morning, were found at the end of several hours-long efforts by Pala police. The girls, both Plus One students, vanished after setting off for school in the morning. Subsequently, the police launched a probe based on a complaint from the school authorities. After examining the CCTV footage, officers tracked down the girls from a location near Erattupetta town about six hours later. The girls said they went for a movie and intended to get back to the hostel in the evening.