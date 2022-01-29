MG, Kerala universities postpone examinations as per Kerala HC directive

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In view of Covid spread, Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi Universities have postponed all examinations as per the directive of the Kerala High Court. MG University has postponed its exams scheduled till February 8, said the vice-chancellor.

The court on Friday directed the state government and the two universities to refrain from scheduling or conducting written as well as practical examinations in affiliated colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, which are in C category, on a petition filed by Nair Service Society (NSS). NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said they approached the High Court after the state government ignored their demand in this regard.

“With Covid cases escalating, there is a severe shortage of teachers to conduct exams. As per Covid guidelines, double the number of classrooms is needed for conducting exams and hence the requirement of teachers is also same. Under pressure, students come to exams hiding their symptoms. After spending three hours in exam halls, they pass on infection to others as well,” Nair said.

He said though colleges are not interested in postponing exams, the NSS made the request for the same before the government taking into account the interest of students, teachers and the public.