Order against hijab for SPC irks Muslim outfits

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state government’s stand against wearing of hijab by girl student-police cadets (SPC) has triggered severe criticism from Muslim organisations. A Muslim girl student at Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiady, had approached the authorities seeking permission to wear the SPC uniform as per the stipulations of her religion.

The girl moved the High Court when the authorities refused to heed her request. The court sought the opinion of the government on the issue and the home department denied permission reportedly saying that if allowed the decision would ‘jeopardise secularism.’

Blasting the government stand, IUML leader Najeeb Kanthapuram, MLA, said that secularism does not lie in the uniform of students. In a Facebook post, he said the current controversy is the result of the LDF learning secularism from China and Soviet Union.

Muslim Girls Movement (MGM), the women’s wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazudawa, said it is wrong to assume that Muslim women’s expression of their religious identity will be dangerous to secularism. MGM state secretariat said in a press release that it is highly deplorable that the LDF government could not accommodate the diversity of beliefs.

It alleged that the government is borrowing the Sangh Parivar mindset. Wisdom Islamic Organization asked the government to review the hastily arrived conclusion. Wisdom state general secretary T K Ashraf said allowing hijab for SPC cadets would not destroy secularism, instead it will strengthen secular credentials.

“Indian secularism does not mean rejection of religion. Our concept of secularism includes religion too,” Ashraf said. He added that the demand is not to allow the dress code of any religion but to allow all students to cover their body as stipulated by their faith. Former Haritha leader Fathima Thahliya said the government decision would amount to denying grace mark for girl students who wanted to wear their religious dress.