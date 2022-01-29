STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi to be back only on Feb 9, may visit Dubai

On his way back, the CM will take a detour and get down in Dubai to visit the ongoing Expo there and meet entrepreneurs.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:48 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a two-week trip to the US for treatment at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and was scheduled to be back on Saturday, may return only on February 9. On his way back, the CM will take a detour and get down in Dubai to visit the ongoing Expo there and meet entrepreneurs.

The CMO’s request to visit Dubai on way back from the US was turned down initially by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) citing diplomatic immunity reasons. A revised schedule has been submitted for approval.

“It is not clear whether the MEA has issued its final clearance yet. If the chief minister gets the nod, he may come back only on February 9,” a source said. 

CM likely to open Kerala pavilion

T’Puram: “The CM will officially inaugurate the Kerala pavilion at the Expo and is likely to hold some important meetings on its sidelines,” said a senior official. An investors’ meet is scheduled for February 5. A Norka delegation comprising vicechairman P Sreeramakrishnan, CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri and general manager Ajith Kolassery will leave for Dubai in two days.

“Since the assembly session is scheduled for next month and party conferences are coming up, it will be difficult for the CM to leave for Dubai after reaching here. That’s why he is clubbing the Dubai visit with this trip. It seems he has some personal engagements too in Dubai,” said another source. The chief minister, who had left for the US on January 15, did not hand over charge to anyone.

Pinarayi Vijayan
