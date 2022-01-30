384 people booked in Kerala for violating Sunday restrictions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 384 people were booked and 195 arrested across the state for violating lockdown-like restrictions on Sunday. About 110 vehicles were seized as the police maintained a tight vigil to dissuade the public from undertaking unimportant journeys.

Around 85 people were booked and three were arrested in Ernakulam district, while 56 were booked and 28 others were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to police public largely stuck to the restrictions and no untoward incidents were reported from the state. As the thoroughfares and inter-district borders were manned by the highway police, private vehicles were largely kept off the road while the KSRTC ran limited services.

The police maintained as many as 18 checkpoints in the city borders, while 65 checkpoints were erected within the city to conduct vehicle checks. Those heading to the airport and railway stations and tourists, who had booked their accommodation earlier, were allowed to proceed. Barring the outlets selling essential goods and medicines, the rest of the shops remained closed.

The police had already announced that they will take strict action under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those violating the restrictions.