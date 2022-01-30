STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social worker’s death: Suicide note alleges involvement of ex-minister

The body of M R Rajagurupal, a native of Kanjiramkulam, was found early on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the body of a 73-year-old social worker was found hanging inside a library at Kanjiramkulam, a suicide note recovered from the spot blamed his younger brother and former minister M R Raghuchandrapal for the extreme step.

The body of M R Rajagurupal, a native of Kanjiramkulam, was found early on Friday.  He was a former president of Kanjiramkulam panchayat and former youth wing library president and patron of Chaithanya Family Club. Kanjiramkulam police have registered a case and a probe is on. 

The suicide note revealed that he was going to die a poor man despite the fact that he had assets worth crores earlier. It alleged that Raghuchandrapal had usurped his assets. “My brother  usurped my entire assets and handed them over to a trust without my consent.

He had forged documents and submitted before the court that I had resigned from the Kanjiramkulam panchayat.  I have no money for food and medicines. I was leading my life after borrowing money from friends. So, I have no option other than to end my life,” the note said. Rajagurupal had been  staying in the library for the past eight years.

The note also accused some local police officers of assisting Raghuchandrabal in grabbing the assets. “We are probing the details mentioned in the suicide note. We can take further action only after a detailed probe,” said Kanjiramkulam inspector Aji Chandran.

