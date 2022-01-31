Taking a cue from city's airport, Kochi Port to shift to solar power in 10 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the success of Kochi airport, the Cochin Port Trust has launched a slew of green initiatives aiming to shift its operations completely to solar power by 2030. Under the Maritime Vision 2030, the port aims to install 100% solar electricity powered cranes and provide shore based solar power supply to all ships berthing at Willingdon Island, Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal and LNG terminal. The Port Trust has also drawn up a plan to set aside available vacant land and waterfront area for solar power generation under PPP or other suitable mechanisms.

In a meeting held on January 29, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanada Sonowal reviewed the progress of the green port initiatives. The meeting was attended by Cochin Port Trust Chairperson M Beena.

In the first phase, shore-based power supply will be provided to cruise ships visiting Cochin Port.

The Port proposes to install additional roof top solar power plants with a capacity of 350 kWP within the next two years and to install grid connected floating solar panel under the renewable energy service company (RESCO) model.

The Port will also encourage consumers to install solar power plants on their premises. Port users have already installed solar power plant with a capacity of 190 kWP. The Port has generated 3.27 lakh units of electricity in 2020 thus saving Rs 22.50 lakh in power charges.



The Port has already installed smart electrical meters and smart street lighting to reduce power consumption.

The Port has finalized a strategy and road map for recycling dredged materials. The segregation of dredged sand from silt and clay is being done without additional cost and Cochin Port has sold dredged sand to the tune of 2.20 lakh cubic metres earning more than Rs 12 crore from April to December 2021.