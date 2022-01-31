STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Taking a cue from city's airport, Kochi Port to shift to solar power in 10 years

Under the Maritime Vision 2030, the port aims to install 100% solar electricity powered cranes and provide shore based solar power supply to ships

Published: 31st January 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Kochi Port (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the success of Kochi airport, the Cochin Port Trust has launched a slew of green initiatives aiming to shift its operations completely to solar power by 2030. Under the Maritime Vision 2030, the port aims to install 100% solar electricity powered cranes and provide shore based solar power supply to all ships berthing at Willingdon Island, Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal and LNG terminal. The Port Trust has also drawn up a plan to set aside available vacant land and waterfront area for solar power generation under PPP or other suitable mechanisms.

In a meeting held on January 29, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanada Sonowal reviewed the progress of the green port initiatives. The meeting was attended by Cochin Port Trust  Chairperson M Beena.

In the first phase, shore-based power supply will be provided to cruise ships visiting Cochin Port.

The Port proposes to install additional roof top solar power plants with a capacity of 350 kWP within the next two years and to install grid connected floating solar panel under the renewable energy service company (RESCO) model.

The Port will also encourage consumers to install solar power plants on their premises. Port users have already installed solar power plant with a capacity of 190 kWP. The Port has generated 3.27 lakh units of electricity in 2020 thus saving Rs 22.50 lakh in power charges.
 
The Port has already installed smart electrical meters and smart street lighting to reduce power consumption.

The Port has finalized a strategy and road map for recycling dredged materials. The segregation of dredged sand from silt and clay is being done without additional cost and Cochin Port has sold dredged sand to the tune of 2.20 lakh cubic metres earning more than Rs 12 crore from April to December 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi port Solar power
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp