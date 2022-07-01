A month and four rabies jabs after, Kerala teen dies of dog bite

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 19-year-old college student who was bitten by her neighbour’s dog last month died while under treatment for rabies at Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday.

Sreelakshmi, of Padinjakara house in Mankara in Palakkad, was bitten on May 30 while she was leaving for her college in Coimbatore.

Her relatives said she took the anti-rabies vaccines prescribed by doctors after the incident. However, she suffered from high fever, one of the symptoms of rabies, two days ago and was admitted to the MCH.

She died around 3 am.

Health Minister Veena George has sought a report from the director of health services. She said a team led by the Palakkad district surveillance officer will also be formed to probe the incident.

“Sreelakshmi had taken four anti-rabies vaccines after the incident. Still, she died,” said Sandeep, a relative.

He said the family and the residents were in anguish and panic as the dog had bitten other persons, including its owner.