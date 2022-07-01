AKG centre attack planned by EP Jayarajan, alleges Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The script behind the attack on AKG Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram was prepared by none other than LDF convener E P Jayarajan, alleges KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP.

While speaking to reporters at Kannur International Airport today morning where he was to receive Rahul Gandhi( who is on his way to visit his constituency Wayanad in connection with the attack on his office), Sudhakaran said that the attack was planned to reduce the importance of Rahul Gandhi’s Kerala visit.

“Congress party strongly condemns the attack. It is not Congress's style to attack the offices of other political parties,” he said.

“CPM has a strong goons network in Thiruvananthapuram to carry out their operations at will. The intention behind the attack was to reduce the importance of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to his Wayanad office which was vandalised by SFI activists last week. If anyone thinks that, Congress would do anything foolish to reduce the relevance of Rahul's visit, they are the real fools,” said Sudhakaran.

“Now, EP Jayarajan is trying to blame Congress for the attack as if he saw Congress workers committing the crime. There is tight CCTV protection around AKG centre. If a person could come and throw an explosive at the office without being trapped in any of the cameras, it means, the act was done with planning and by somebody quite familiar with the surroundings,” said Sudhakaran.

Even as police couldn’t identify the culprit, Jayarajan was able to identify the person within seconds of the attack. EP had proved his proficiency in preparing scripts earlier too as he had prepared a story and screenplay in connection with the protest inside Indigo flight, said Sudhakaran.referring to the controversial protest of Congressmen against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside the flight.

“Even when the KPCC office at Thiruvananthapuram, office of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad and Gandhi Statue of Payyannur were attacked, Congress workers had not responded emotionally. KPCC leadership had intervened and controlled the passions of the workers, said Sudhakaran. But, now, CPM has been unleashing violence against Congress offices across the state, he said.

"It is CPM's need now to create law and order issue in the state to divert the attention of the public from the allegations of Swapna Suresh in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family are alleged to be involved. The conspiracy and political motive behind this attack should be probed by honest police officers", said Sudhakaran.