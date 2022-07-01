Elderly man dies after pet dog bite leads to rabies infection

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An elderly man who suffered a bite from his pet dog and was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Government Medical College died following rabies infection on Thursday.

Puthukkattil Unnikrishnan, 60, a native of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur died on Thursday evening.

Unnikrishnan suffered a bite from his pet dog about three months back. The dog was adopted from the street and was not administered the vaccination against rabies infection.

Despite suffering the dog bite, Unnikrishnan failed to consult a doctor or take the vaccination. After some days of incident the dog died following which Unnikrishnan started showing symptoms of discomfort while drinking water. He was then taken to Irinjalakuda General Hospital and later shifted to the medical college.

Upon lab examination, it was found out that Unnikrishnan had rabies infection. The condition got worsened on Thursday following which he breathed his last.