STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elderly man dies after pet dog bite leads to rabies infection

Despite suffering the dog bite, Unnikrishnan failed to consult a doctor or take the vaccination.

Published: 01st July 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An elderly man who suffered a bite from his pet dog and was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Government Medical College died following rabies infection on Thursday. 

Puthukkattil Unnikrishnan, 60, a native of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur died on Thursday evening.

Unnikrishnan suffered a bite from his pet dog about three months back. The dog was adopted from the street and was not administered the vaccination against rabies infection.

Despite suffering the dog bite, Unnikrishnan failed to consult a doctor or take the vaccination. After some days of incident the dog died following which Unnikrishnan started showing symptoms of discomfort while drinking water. He was then taken to Irinjalakuda General Hospital and later shifted to the medical college. 

Upon lab examination, it was found out that Unnikrishnan had rabies infection. The condition got worsened on Thursday following which he breathed his last.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rabies infection Dog bite Kerala
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp