STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jamaath Fed urges youths to seize Agnipath opportunity

The federation has called upon the imams to ask the young people to become Agniveers in their Friday sermons as well.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Defence service aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar in protest against the recruitment scheme for its limited term of employment followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. The agitation turned violent in the state’s Munger and Jehanabad as agitators burned tyres, vandalised buses and set trains on fire while raising slogans against the scheme.

File image of protests in Bihar against Agnipath scheme. (Photo | PTI)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Muslim Jamaath Federation, which controls over 1,500 mosques in southern and central Kerala, has urged the Muslim youth to make use of the Agnipath scheme and get recruited in the armed forces. The federation has called upon the imams to ask the young people to become Agniveers in their Friday sermons as well.

“The youth who have SSLC qualification and are in the 17-23 age group should apply under the Agnipath at the earliest. It is needed to ensure our representation in the defence forces,” said a letter issued by the federation on June 24. The Kerala Muslim Jamaath Federation comes under the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a traditional Sunni group.

Speaking to TNIE, federation president Kadakkal Abdul Azeez Maulavi asked whether there was anything wrong in asking the youth to make use of an opportunity to get into the armed forces. “We had exhorted the youth to seize the opportunity, but we are yet to offer any assistance or help towards it,” he said.

Vaduthala Kottur Kattupuram mosque jamaat at Arookutty in Alappuzha has already set up a help desk to provide assistance in applying for Agnipath scheme online. “Though we started the help desk last week, the response has been cold. Only two youngsters have come forward to apply for the programme,” said Shaji V A, a clerk at the Jamaat office. But he added that they are getting calls from many Muslim youths from outside the district.

There has been no visible enthusiasm among Muslims in Malabar to become Agniveers. According to Sunni youth leader Sathar Panthaloor, the youngsters are being advised to apply for Agnipath like any other government recruitment drive but no special emphasis is being laid on this. A source at the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM-Markazudawa) said Muslim youth in Malabar are usually less interested in defence recruitment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim youth Agnipath scheme Kerala
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp