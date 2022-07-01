Kanyakumari to Ladakh bike trip to spread the message of eco-conservation

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Aimed at spreading the message of environmental conservation and exploring the country's diversity, a team of 14 bikers are embarking on a trip from Kanyakumari to Ladakh on July 2.

The trip is being organised under the aegis of Kollam District (Royal Enfield) Bullet Users' Club (KDBUC). It will be flagged off by Finance Minister K N Balagopal at 8 am from Polayathoudu Junction in Kollam. KDBUC president J Ramesh will preside over the function. Noted Royal Enfield mechanic 'Bullet' Mani, who is the secretary of KDBUC, is also part of the team.

"In order to spread the message of environmental conservation, saplings will be planted in each state through which the team passes. The ride is also aimed at promoting women empowerment as three women will also be part of the team," trip coordinator Roy Prabhakaran Kadakkavur said.

NK Premachandran MP, M Naushad MLA, Kollam City Police Commissioner T Narayanan and District Sports Council president X Earnest will offer felicitations at the flag-off function.

After a month-long ride on Royal Enfield motorcycles, the team will be back in Kollam by the end of July. An Isuzu pick up van is also accompanying the riders for handling any emergency situations that may arise during the trip.