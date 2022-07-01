Kerala HC bats for child-friendly atmosphere in family courts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Registrar (District Judiciary) to explore the possibility of dedicating a separate room with a child-friendly atmosphere akin to Pocso courts, in all family courts. The directive is intended to facilitate a suitable atmosphere at the courts for handing over of children and for parents to exercise their interim custody and visitation rights.

The court also called for a report from the Registrar regarding the number of Pocso courts functioning in the vicinity of family courts within four weeks. The court passed the order when lawyer R Leela, who practices in family courts, brought to its notice the pathetic condition prevailing in family courts.

The court said it was a known matter that most of the family courts were functioning on leased premises without adequate infrastructure and facilities. It directed the Registrar (District Judiciary) to inform all the presiding officers of the family courts to strictly follow the directives issued by the High Court, especially the one for speedy disposal of the interlocutory applications in a time-bound manner.