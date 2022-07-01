Molestation of minor in Kerala train, three out of five arrested

By Express News Service

The three persons, out of the five, accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl and manhandling her father on board the Ernakulam - Guruvyaur Special Express train on June 25, were arrested by the Ernakulam Government Railway Police. The arrested Joy, Sijo, and Sureshare all residents of Chalakudy in Thrissur. The other two accused also have been identified and they will also be nabbed very soon, GRP officers said.



According to a GRP cop, the three were picked up from different locations in the district. "All the five are acquaintances since they travelled together daily on the train and are season ticket holders," said the cop. The three had earlier given the police a slip when the special team raided their residences.



The incident took place around 7.50 pm after the train left Ernakulam North railway station. The girl’s father alleged the men were in an inebriated state and attacked him and another youth when they intervened. Though the father had notified the guard about the incident, they didn't get any help and had to lodge a complaint with the GRP in Thrissur railway station. However, by then the accused had fled by disembarking at different intermediate stations.

The victim and her father had approached the High Court seeking a fair and speedy investigation.