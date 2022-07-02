Calicut University security guard held for raping minor girl 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Thenhipalam police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old security person for sexually abusing a minor girl on the campus of the University of Calicut.

The arrested is Manikandan, Pathinettam Veetil, Ariyallur near Vallikkunnu. Thenhipalam Inspector Shaiju N B told TNIE that the ex-serviceman turned security official had been working at the university for the past six months and the incident occurred on June 26.

"Manikandan spotted the survivor girl wandering with her friends in an area called Vavvalkotta on the campus. He got them out of the campus. But he collected the phone number from the girl. He contacted her 15 minutes later and asked her to come back to Vavvalkotta. He raped her after threatening to inform her parents about her activities with her friends on campus. Vavvalkotta is like a mini forest," Shaiju said.

The incident came to light when a relative of the survivor registered a complaint at the Thenhipalam police station. Manikandan will be remanded soon. Also, the university authorities have taken measures to dismiss Manikandan from the security post.