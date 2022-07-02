STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Community kitchen: Homely food, quality time in return for work and wage

Initiative was first introduced in Ponnani three years ago by a few working women

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries of community kitchen in Balusserry with the cook Asya V P (extreme right)

By Aarathi Nambiar
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: I have a hectic work schedule attending meetings all day. I started utilising the services of a community kitchen three months ago. It’s such a relief that I can get back home, relax and read books which I could never do before,” beams Balussery grama panchayat president Ruplekha Kompilad, a customer of the common kitchen at Panayi in Balusserry.

Community kitchen was introduced in the state in Ponnani three years ago by a few working women and their partners as they realised there is hardly any time for creativity or the things they yearned to do once they enter the kitchen after a hectic day in office. Hence they initiated the novel concept, wherein a local woman or a group of women will be assigned with the job of cooking and delivering homely food to a couple of houses regularly, thus ensuring a steady income to the woman as well.

After the success in Ponnani, the idea was replicated at Balussery and Kannur. It has been introduced now at Ulliyeri, Kottur, Iyyad, Cherukulathur (all in Kozhikode), Vallikunnu (Malappuram), Kunnamkulam and Thrissur, with the latest one coming up at Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.

Preetha Kurungot, who runs a kitchen at Ulliyeri, wakes up at 3.30am to prepare breakfast and lunch for 13 families at Ulliyeri. The meals will be ready by 7am and it is delivered to families within half an hour.

“I started off with five families in April 2022 and now it has risen to 13. My son Yadhu Krishnan, who has completed a hotel management course and my help, Ajitha, assist me when it is necessary,” said Preetha.
She charges Rs 70 per head daily. The breakfast menu includes dosa, idli, idiappam, pathiri and upma with accompaniments and curries. Lunch includes a vegetarian and non-vegetarian curry each and an upperi.

“We work from Monday to Saturday. I was encouraged by Girija Parvathy, a retired teacher and president of women’s forum Pennakam, who herself avails the services of a common kitchen at Parambinmukal, Balussery,” Preetha said.

“I had been thinking about idea of a common kitchen and common laundry with teachers at my school since 2012 and at Pennakam meetings. Balussery kitchen came to fruition in 2021 with Asya V P and her neighbour, Padmini, taking up the reins of the unit,” says Girija.It was lawyer Majida Abdulmajeed, her husband and lawyer Khaleemuddin P K, along with their friends Rakhi M P and Ramesh Valiyil, both bank employees, who set the ball rolling in Ponnani with the first common kitchen in 2019.

“Since my husband and I are employed, it was harder for me to multi-task and deal with clients the whole day and get home and stew over what to cook,” said Majida. There are three kitchen units in and around Ponnani now, serving food to more than 60 families.

Vanitha Sahakarana Sangham (Kozhikode) president Valsala M D, who runs the Chevarambalam kitchen with the help of cooks Umaiba and Bhagyalakshmi, says: “We started the kitchen last month. The reception has been warm. We serve six families and charge Rs 120 per head. We change our menu occasionally. Our customers say the novel concept has given them more time to pursue their hobbies like reading, singing, exercising.”

