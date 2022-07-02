Ex-MLA PC George arrested on charges of sexually assaulting solar scam accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former MLA and Kerala Janapaskham leader PC George has been arrested by the Museum police here on charges of sexually assaulting a woman.

The arrest was recorded at Govt Guest House, Thycaud at 2.30 pm when George was being interrogated by another police team in connection with another case.

The complaint was filed by the woman who was the prime accused in the solar scam. She had earlier levelled similar complaints against half a dozen political leaders including former CM Oommen Chandy, which are now being investigated by the CBI.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I have been a public worker all through my life and I am sure no woman would level a harassment allegation against me. This is a vendetta by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the woman who had earlier sought help from me,” George told reporters while being taken out to Museum Police station.

He alleged that the complainant woman had requested him to give a witness statement in the sexual harassment case against Oommen Chandy, but, he refused. “This is her revenge for that,” George said.

The complainant alleged that she was summoned by George to Govt Guest House, Thycaud in February to discuss about the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case in which Swapna Suresh is the prime accused. She said when she entered the room in guest house, George tried to grab her forcefully and talked with sexual innuendo. The complaint was filed on Saturday morning, just ahead of George appearing for interrogation in connection with another case.