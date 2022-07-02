STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Full A+’ last year became a national joke: V Sivankutty

A year later, General Education Minister V Sivankutty openly admitted the anomaly and claimed that it has been addressed this year.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:24 AM

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-fold rise in the number of full A+grade holders in the 2021 SSLC examination compared to the year before had invited a lot of flak for the state general education department. A year later, General Education Minister V Sivankutty openly admitted the anomaly and claimed that it has been addressed this year.

“Last year, over 1.25 lakh students had got A+grade in all subjects. Our (SSLC) result became a joke at the national level. However, this time around, the results reflect quality in terms of A+, though the overall success rate was above 99%,” Sivankutty said.

