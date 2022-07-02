STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi forgives SFI, later attacks CPM

Taking the wind out of the Congress’ protests, Rahul Gandhi struck a high moral posture on Friday saying he had no hostility towards SFI workers who ransacked his MP office.

MP Rahul Gandhi at his office in Wayanad. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and other Congress leaders are also seen | Express

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Taking the wind out of the Congress’ protests, Rahul Gandhi struck a high moral posture on Friday saying he had no hostility towards SFI workers who ransacked his MP office. But after a few hours, he launched a tirade against CPM for its faith in “violence”, apparently to assuage the hurt feelings of Congress workers.

“It’s unfortunate...they are students and they had done this irresponsibly...my MP office is the office of the people...no issue can be resolved through violence,” he told reporters after visiting the office. However, at a public function later, he lashed out at the CPM and BJP, saying violence was deeply rooted in their ideology.

“BJP and CPM believe in violence. It is deeply embedded in their ideology. They think they can change people’s behaviour by violence. While the Union government and PM think I will change my behaviour after sitting (through) five days of questioning before the Enforcement Directorate, CPM thinks by breaking my office, I will change my behaviour,” he said. Rahul was speaking at a massive UDF rally organised against the eco-sensitive zone demarcation at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

He was accompanied by former CM Oommen Chandy, Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, MP Benny Behanan and IUML leader M K Muneer during his visit to his office eight days after the attack.

