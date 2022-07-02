Rahul Gandhi blames LDF govt for ESZ muddle

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come down heavily on the LDF government in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issue which is raging in Wayanad. The Wayanad MP accused that the state government’s decision had led to the controversial Supreme Court order and now the ball is in the chief minister’s court.

“When the area surrounding Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) was demarcated for ESZ last year, I was told by the Union ministry that it was as per the decision of the state government taken in 2019. The state government should rectify its decision,” Rahul said. After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of ESZ, I wrote to Kerala Chief Minister but the latter did not respond, Rahul said.

Responded to Rahul’s letter, says CMO

A statement from the office of the chief minister clarified that the CM had sent a letter to the Wayanad MP on June 23 ensuring that all steps would be taken to allay the fears of the local community in Wayanad.