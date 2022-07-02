STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi blames LDF govt for ESZ muddle

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come down heavily on the LDF government in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issue which is raging in Wayanad.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads a UDF rally against ESZ demarcation at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come down heavily on the LDF government in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issue which is raging in Wayanad. The Wayanad MP accused that the state government’s decision had led to the controversial Supreme Court order and now the ball is in the chief minister’s court.

“When the area surrounding Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) was demarcated for ESZ last year, I was told by the Union ministry that it was as per the decision of the state government taken in 2019. The state government should rectify its decision,” Rahul said. After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of ESZ, I wrote to Kerala Chief Minister but the latter did not respond, Rahul said.

Responded to Rahul’s letter, says CMO
A statement from the office of the chief minister clarified that the CM had sent a letter to the Wayanad MP on June 23 ensuring that all steps would be taken to allay the fears of the local community in Wayanad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad LDF
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp