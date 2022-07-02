STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Stylish’ makeover: Pazhassiraja museum to be more interactive

The building that houses the museum was earlier called East Hill Bungalow or Collector’s Bungalow as it was the residence of then British collectors of Malabar.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The renovated Pazhassiraja Archaeological Museum at East Hill in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The renovated Pazhassiraja Archaeological Museum at East Hill here will be inaugurated by Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Minister Ahamed Devarkovil  on Saturday. The makeover includes QR codes that can be scanned to obtain additional information, screens displaying inscriptions, souvenir shop selling replicas, models of ancient stoneworks and publications.

The building that houses the museum was earlier called East Hill Bungalow or Collector’s Bungalow as it was the residence of then British collectors of Malabar. Established in 1978, the museum had earlier undergone renovation in 1998. Situated atop a hillock, the building with its open veranda, columns, high roof and large windows is a beautiful blend of colonial and indigenous styles.

The museum is a repository of  archaeological department’s findings and scientific research conducted during the days of  British Raj. Says officer in charge at the museum Krishnaraj K: “We wanted to make the museum more interactive and engaging; children can try their hand at Vattezhuthu script of 8th century CE on sandboxes. There is also a conference hall for lectures and discussions now.” A sum of `3.37 crore was sanctioned for the renovation, but the entire amount has not been utilised.

Showcasing history of Malabar
The museum depicts the history of Malabar right from prehistoric times to the colonial period. From stone tools of the prehistoric period to iron implements, pottery, semiprecious stones and bead jewellery of the Iron Age to Megalithic stone statues, the exhibits put the spotlight on the pluralistic nature of Kerala society

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pazhassiraja
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp