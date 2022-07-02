‘Stylish’ makeover: Pazhassiraja museum to be more interactive

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The renovated Pazhassiraja Archaeological Museum at East Hill here will be inaugurated by Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Minister Ahamed Devarkovil on Saturday. The makeover includes QR codes that can be scanned to obtain additional information, screens displaying inscriptions, souvenir shop selling replicas, models of ancient stoneworks and publications.

The building that houses the museum was earlier called East Hill Bungalow or Collector’s Bungalow as it was the residence of then British collectors of Malabar. Established in 1978, the museum had earlier undergone renovation in 1998. Situated atop a hillock, the building with its open veranda, columns, high roof and large windows is a beautiful blend of colonial and indigenous styles.

The museum is a repository of archaeological department’s findings and scientific research conducted during the days of British Raj. Says officer in charge at the museum Krishnaraj K: “We wanted to make the museum more interactive and engaging; children can try their hand at Vattezhuthu script of 8th century CE on sandboxes. There is also a conference hall for lectures and discussions now.” A sum of `3.37 crore was sanctioned for the renovation, but the entire amount has not been utilised.

Showcasing history of Malabar

The museum depicts the history of Malabar right from prehistoric times to the colonial period. From stone tools of the prehistoric period to iron implements, pottery, semiprecious stones and bead jewellery of the Iron Age to Megalithic stone statues, the exhibits put the spotlight on the pluralistic nature of Kerala society