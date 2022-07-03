STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CIC bows down before Samastha, agrees to drop all amendments

It also changed the provision that the Samastha president will be a member of the CIC advisory committee.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

M T Abdulla Musaliyar

MT Abdulla Musaliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Making a climbdown from its earlier aggressive position, the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) has agreed to follow all the directives given by the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema on the running of Wafi and Wafiyya courses. The CIC has consented to discard the amendments it introduced in its constitution and to do away with the stipulation that girls who are getting married during the Wafiyya course will be sent out of the institution.

The CIC backed out from its plans after the intervention of Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who held a meeting with senior Samastha leaders, including president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthikoya Thangal, general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar and secretary M T Abdulla Musaliyar at his residence in Malappuram on June 30.

The issue had reached a flashpoint when Samastha wrote a letter to the CIC informing the decision to sever all the ties. The Samastha was enraged over CIC’s refusal to give satisfactory answers to the points raised by the central mushawara (Samastha’s consultative body).

The CIC had introduced a change in the constitution which removed the sentence ‘to function as per the ideology and advice of Samastha.’ It also changed the provision that the Samastha president will be a member of the CIC advisory committee.

Samastha wanted the CIC to drop these amendments and reinstate the old ones. Samastha leadership had raised serious allegations against CIC general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizy, including challenging the Thangal family and helping organisations such as Mujahids and Jama’at-e-Islami. A source said Samastha was also contemplating the idea of taking over the Wafi and Wafiyya courses in the backdrop of the current developments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp