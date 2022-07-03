CIC bows down before Samastha, agrees to drop all amendments

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Making a climbdown from its earlier aggressive position, the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) has agreed to follow all the directives given by the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema on the running of Wafi and Wafiyya courses. The CIC has consented to discard the amendments it introduced in its constitution and to do away with the stipulation that girls who are getting married during the Wafiyya course will be sent out of the institution.

The CIC backed out from its plans after the intervention of Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who held a meeting with senior Samastha leaders, including president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthikoya Thangal, general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar and secretary M T Abdulla Musaliyar at his residence in Malappuram on June 30.

The issue had reached a flashpoint when Samastha wrote a letter to the CIC informing the decision to sever all the ties. The Samastha was enraged over CIC’s refusal to give satisfactory answers to the points raised by the central mushawara (Samastha’s consultative body).

The CIC had introduced a change in the constitution which removed the sentence ‘to function as per the ideology and advice of Samastha.’ It also changed the provision that the Samastha president will be a member of the CIC advisory committee.

Samastha wanted the CIC to drop these amendments and reinstate the old ones. Samastha leadership had raised serious allegations against CIC general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizy, including challenging the Thangal family and helping organisations such as Mujahids and Jama’at-e-Islami. A source said Samastha was also contemplating the idea of taking over the Wafi and Wafiyya courses in the backdrop of the current developments.