STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala better Opposition leader than Satheesan: V Muraleedharan

Pointing out Chennithala’s role in bringing out the anomalies in the Sprinklr deal, Muraleedharan said he did not get enough support from the party then.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

Alleging that the Opposition UDF in Kerala is ineffective in cornering the LDF Government, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Ramesh Chennithala was more effective than V D Satheesan as leader of Opposition. He said this during his interaction with TNIE as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series.

“There were numerous issues that could bring the government down. Other than what’s happening in the assembly, there is no Opposition outside. Satheesan wants to be a ‘cooperative opposition’ unlike the UDF under Ramesh Chennithala which had cornered the government on many issues,’’ he said.

Pointing out Chennithala’s role in bringing out the anomalies in the Sprinklr deal, Muraleedharan said he did not get enough support from the party then. “Even Satheesan did not back Chennithala then,” he said.

“My point is that the Opposition should fight the government on every issue. Ramesh Chennithala was a better Opposition leader. The Congress legislature party was more active under him,’’ he said. “The Congress under Satheesan only barks, never bites,’’ he added.

Regarding his party’s equation with PC George, Muraleedharan said the former MLA is someone who dares to speak the truth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp