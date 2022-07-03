Ramesh Chennithala better Opposition leader than Satheesan: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

Alleging that the Opposition UDF in Kerala is ineffective in cornering the LDF Government, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Ramesh Chennithala was more effective than V D Satheesan as leader of Opposition. He said this during his interaction with TNIE as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series.

“There were numerous issues that could bring the government down. Other than what’s happening in the assembly, there is no Opposition outside. Satheesan wants to be a ‘cooperative opposition’ unlike the UDF under Ramesh Chennithala which had cornered the government on many issues,’’ he said.

Pointing out Chennithala’s role in bringing out the anomalies in the Sprinklr deal, Muraleedharan said he did not get enough support from the party then. “Even Satheesan did not back Chennithala then,” he said.

“My point is that the Opposition should fight the government on every issue. Ramesh Chennithala was a better Opposition leader. The Congress legislature party was more active under him,’’ he said. “The Congress under Satheesan only barks, never bites,’’ he added.

Regarding his party’s equation with PC George, Muraleedharan said the former MLA is someone who dares to speak the truth.