Why is Pinarayi Vijayan not being quizzed by ED? Asks Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) decided not to summon Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan owing to the understanding between the CPM and BJP. He was speaking at the Congress party’s solidarity meeting at Wandoor on Saturday.

“It is quite clear that anyone who opposes the BJP will have to face ED interrogation. I view my five days of ED interrogation as a medal. But I want to ask one question. Why is it that I am being quizzed by the ED, and the chief minister of Kerala is spared? It is because there is an understanding between the CPM and BJP. The BJP is happy with the CPM, but they don’t like the UDF and Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to confuse people on the buffer zone issue.”Last day, in a public meeting I made it clear that we are not going to allow inhabited areas to come under buffer zone. It has been our stand from the beginning. I have written to the Kerala chief minister and the prime minister about my stand. It doesn’t matter whether the CPM keeps destroying my office to distract people’s attention from the real issue. The chief minister should avoid attempts to confuse people. We will fight the government tooth and nail to ensure that not a single inhabited area is stuck inside the buffer zone,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi further said the BJP is misusing the ED, CBI and other Central agencies to attack people who speak out against their ideology. “The BJP and the prime minister think that they can frighten people who do not agree with their ideology. But, there are many in the country who are not afraid of the BJP and the prime minister. The BJP thinks that I will be worried if I am quizzed for five days, asking me the same questions again and again. There cannot be a bigger joke than this,” he said. He added that only Congress can save the country from those who try to destroy its secular fabric.