STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Backlog-clearing drive in Kerala government offices draws huge response

Local Self Government Minister MV Govindan said that 34,995 files were addressed on a single day that saw 941 panchayat, 87 municipality and six corporation offices functioning.

Published: 04th July 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

office files

Image for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government offices functioned on Sunday to clear the file backlog brought about by the COVID pandemic. While the offices functioned only for file settlement, the service organisations played a commendable role as the employees turned up for work.

On June 15, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched a project to dispose of lakhs of pending files by September 30. Local Self Government Minister MV Govindan said that 34,995 files were addressed on a single day that saw 941 panchayat, 87 municipality and six corporation offices functioning. 

"A total of 33, 231 files in various panchayats, and 1,764 files in municipal and corporation offices, were cleared. The Mayyil panchayat office in Kannur became one of the offices to clear all pending files by 2pm on Sunday," Govindan said.

The LSG minister visited the Mayyil panchayat office, which had 90 files pending, in the morning. The panchayat directorate and deputy directorate offices also functioned. All panchayats, except in Wayanad, registered more than 55 per cent attendance. 

In Kollam, 80 per cent of the panchayat employees were present. The panchayat directorate had 90 per cent attendance. The corporation offices registered 55.1 per cent attendance.

The state police media centre said 1,939 files were disposed of at the police headquarters alone, with 80 per cent attendance. "The file clearance drive was completed due to the wholehearted cooperation of the employees," DGP Anil Kant said. 

"In the health and medical education departments, 1,933 important files were settled. A majority of the employees reported for duty," Health Minister Veena George said.

"As many as 1,371 files pertaining to medical reimbursement, service issues, vigilance cases and disciplinary action in the health department, and 562 files related to employees' promotion, transfers, service issues and students postings in the directorate of medical education, were cleared. I congratulate all those employees who became part of the drive on Sunday," said Veena George.

Director of health services Dr PP Preetha led the team of officials at the directorate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala government offices
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp