Backlog-clearing drive in Kerala government offices draws huge response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government offices functioned on Sunday to clear the file backlog brought about by the COVID pandemic. While the offices functioned only for file settlement, the service organisations played a commendable role as the employees turned up for work.

On June 15, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched a project to dispose of lakhs of pending files by September 30. Local Self Government Minister MV Govindan said that 34,995 files were addressed on a single day that saw 941 panchayat, 87 municipality and six corporation offices functioning.

"A total of 33, 231 files in various panchayats, and 1,764 files in municipal and corporation offices, were cleared. The Mayyil panchayat office in Kannur became one of the offices to clear all pending files by 2pm on Sunday," Govindan said.

The LSG minister visited the Mayyil panchayat office, which had 90 files pending, in the morning. The panchayat directorate and deputy directorate offices also functioned. All panchayats, except in Wayanad, registered more than 55 per cent attendance.

In Kollam, 80 per cent of the panchayat employees were present. The panchayat directorate had 90 per cent attendance. The corporation offices registered 55.1 per cent attendance.

The state police media centre said 1,939 files were disposed of at the police headquarters alone, with 80 per cent attendance. "The file clearance drive was completed due to the wholehearted cooperation of the employees," DGP Anil Kant said.

"In the health and medical education departments, 1,933 important files were settled. A majority of the employees reported for duty," Health Minister Veena George said.

"As many as 1,371 files pertaining to medical reimbursement, service issues, vigilance cases and disciplinary action in the health department, and 562 files related to employees' promotion, transfers, service issues and students postings in the directorate of medical education, were cleared. I congratulate all those employees who became part of the drive on Sunday," said Veena George.

Director of health services Dr PP Preetha led the team of officials at the directorate.