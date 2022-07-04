STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC seeks report from govt on students' excursion bus fire

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar also viewed the video clippings of the incident in open court.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government to file a report on the incident in which a tourist bus- 'Komban'- caught fire from the firecrackers lit above the bus before embarking on a student excursion at Perumon Engineering College, Kollam on June 26.

The incident came to light after a video captured by a student went viral on social media, followed by news reports. The reports said before starting the journey, the bus operators had allegedly lit the firecrackers above the bus.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar also viewed the video clippings of the incident in open court.

The Bench observed that "the state of affairs, as disclosed from the news report that appeared in print and visual media make it explicitly clear that even after the orders of this Court, contract carriages are being used in public places flouting the safety requirements, posing a potential threat to the safety of passengers and other road users."

The Special Government Pleader sought time to get instructions on the incident. The court also directed him to get instructions as to whether such vehicles are being used in schools as educational institution buses, on a contract basis, and also by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, for tourism promotion.

The court also directed the Transport Commissioner and State police chief through their officers to ensure that colour photographs and video clippings of the exterior body of the contract carriage or other transport vehicle, the driver cabin, and the passenger cabin are enclosed along with the accident report or inspection report. The person, who drives or causes or allows to be driven in any public place such as a transport vehicle, is proceeded against in accordance with the law, held the court.

The court also observed that despite the Motor Vehicles Department acting against contract carriages using unauthorised lights and sound systems that distracted other motorists and could cause accidents, such violations are continuing.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Tourist bus fire Komban Violations
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp