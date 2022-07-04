Kerala tourism department hopes to bring alive golden memories of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A memorial for Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, a long-pending demand of literary lovers across the state, will soon become a reality. The Tourism Department has begun work on the multi-crore memorial titled 'Akasha Mittayi' at Beypore, which will be a joint initiative of the department and the corporation.

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas laid the foundation stone for the memorial at a function held at Beypore on Sunday. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the meet held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Beypore.

The memorial will come up at BC Road on 82.69 cents of land owned by the corporation. For this purpose, the corporation's old community hall has been demolished. The tourism department will spend a total of Rs 7.37 crore for the first phase of the construction work.

In the initial phase, a community hall, cultural centre, research centre, Basheer museum, library, play area for children, walkway and a food stall will be constructed. More facilities will come up in the later phases of the project.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Riyas said the memorial would be a centre which will make Basheer's literary works alive. The department has prepared a detailed project plan for the memorial, and it will be executed in a phased manner, he added. Basheer's children Aneesh Basheer and Shahina Basheer were present at the function.

Tourism director PB Nooh was the chief guest. Deputy Mayor CP Musafar Ahammed, standing committee chairperson K Krishna Kumari, division councillor M Girija and corporation secretary KU Bini also attended the function.

