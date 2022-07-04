STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sandalwood statues go missing from forest office at Kerala's Paruthippally

The statues depicting the images of Buddha and Ganesha were stored as material evidence in a case that is under trial at Nedumangad court. 

Published: 04th July 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakkada police have started a probe into the incident where 10 statues made of sandalwood that were stored in the strong room of Paruthippally Forest Range office went missing. 

The statues depicting the images of Buddha and Ganesha were stored as material evidence in a case that is under trial at Nedumangad court. 

The statues were seized by the intelligence wing of the Forest Department from a Muttathara native in 2016. It was during a routine inspection a few months ago that the department came to know about the missing artefacts, said Thiruvananthapuram DFO KI Pradeep Kumar. 

Since the case was first handled by Punalur court and later transferred to Nedumangad court, the strong rooms there were checked to see if the material evidence was kept there. The officials also searched the strong room at the department headquarters and came to a conclusion that the artefacts had gone missing from the range office at Paruthippally. 

The missing of the material evidence would have a bearing on the ongoing trial as well. A source said the statues were of the size of up to 14 centimetres in length and could be held in one's palm. The Kattakkada police said they received a complaint from the forest department officials on Sunday, and a case has been registered. 

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran has ordered a departmental inquiry. Head of the Forest Force Bennichan Thomas has been directed to conduct a probe and file a report by Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala forest department Kattakkada police Paruthippally Forest Range
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp