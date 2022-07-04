Sandalwood statues go missing from forest office at Kerala's Paruthippally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakkada police have started a probe into the incident where 10 statues made of sandalwood that were stored in the strong room of Paruthippally Forest Range office went missing.

The statues depicting the images of Buddha and Ganesha were stored as material evidence in a case that is under trial at Nedumangad court.

The statues were seized by the intelligence wing of the Forest Department from a Muttathara native in 2016. It was during a routine inspection a few months ago that the department came to know about the missing artefacts, said Thiruvananthapuram DFO KI Pradeep Kumar.

Since the case was first handled by Punalur court and later transferred to Nedumangad court, the strong rooms there were checked to see if the material evidence was kept there. The officials also searched the strong room at the department headquarters and came to a conclusion that the artefacts had gone missing from the range office at Paruthippally.

The missing of the material evidence would have a bearing on the ongoing trial as well. A source said the statues were of the size of up to 14 centimetres in length and could be held in one's palm. The Kattakkada police said they received a complaint from the forest department officials on Sunday, and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran has ordered a departmental inquiry. Head of the Forest Force Bennichan Thomas has been directed to conduct a probe and file a report by Monday.