STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

2,000-year-old ware in Attappadi: Kerala keen to resume excavation

The findings over the last few years, which include the urn and cist burials of the Megalithic period, point to the existence of a riverine civilisation.

Published: 05th July 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The stone inscriptions found at Pilamaram

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The unearthing of russet-coated black-and red-polished earthenware which were over 2,000 years old and dating back to the early Iron Age and inscriptions of the tenth and eleventh centuries calls for a detailed and larger excavation in various parts of Attappadi to find archeological remains.

The findings over the last few years, which include the urn and cist burials of the Megalithic period, point to the existence of a riverine civilisation. The last two field seasons had gone to the waste due to Covid spread. Therefore, the state archaeology department will apply for a licence to excavate the area from its counterparts at the Centre.

The Hero stone found at Nakkupathi

“It is only if the central advisory board approves the proposal will it be possible for the exploration. We will submit an application this month and we expect to get the nod by October,” said K Krishnaraj, archaeologist and officer in charge of the Pazhassi Raja Museum, Kozhikode, who had visited the various places in Attappadi. Most of the pre-historic relics and archaeological remains have been found along the three rivers flowing through Attappadi — the Siruvani, Bhavani and Kodumkara Pallam.

“Since 2012, I have been on a mission to find the archaeological remains in the area. I have discovered stone circles, burial urns and chambers, black and red ware pottery, cairn circles, hero stones, stone tools, menhirs and cists, inscriptions in granite and stones which include carvings,” said Dr A D Manikandan who is doing his post-doctoral study on public health in the tribal villages of Attappadi funded by the International Institute of Population Science, Mumbai. Dr Manikandan has also penned and released two books — ‘Attappadi: The Valley of Relics’ (2022) and ‘Attappadi: The Valley of Cultures’ (2022).

“Now I am in the process of penning my third book which is of 1,000 pages which will contain the history of all tribal settlements of Attappadi,” he added. Most of the findings were in the Ummathanpadi, Anakatti, Vattulukki, Mattathkad, Koodapatti, Pilamaram, Nakkupathi, Koodapatti, Kalani Puthur and Gopanari tribal areas of Attappadi. In Murugala which is a Kurumba ooru, there were also the remains of inhabited caves, he added. Attappadi also has places like Nattakallu ooru which meant that it was a tribal settlement of menhirs. However, most of them were damaged and only very little remains exist.

Therefore, many areas need to be excavated at the earliest or else anti-social elements may destroy them since they are not aware of their importance, said Dr Manikandan who is an economist and has secured his doctorate in economics from MG University.

“Initially, it was the blackand red-polished earthen ware which were discovered. Later, copper utensils were also found on the banks of the Kodunkarapallam river at Aanakatti in our panchayat. Locally, the rocks on which inscriptions were found were known as ‘Ezhuthupara’. We have stored all earthen ware and copper utensils in the panchayat,” said Sholayur panchayat president P Ramamoorthy.

“Considering the rich antiquity in the area, my aim is to set up an international tribal museum in Attappadi,” said Dr Manikandan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Attappadi
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp