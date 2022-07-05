STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala whodunit: Burglar found dead in the courtyard of a house he robbed

The police in their primary investigation suspect that two persons including Joseph were involved in the robbery. 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A burglar was found dead at a house where he made a robbery attempt in Chemmannar near Nedumkandam in Idukki on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Joseph (56) of Viriyappallil, Vattappara near Senapathy was found lying dead in the courtyard of a house in Chemmannar, police said.

Police said Joseph broke into the house owned by Rajendran of Konnaykkamparambil house, Chemmannar around 4 am on Tuesday to make a robbery attempt. Joseph had stolen the meat stored in the refrigerator in Rajendran’s house and Rs 6,000 from his shirt's pocket.

Meanwhile, hearing the sound, Rajendran and his wife woke up and a physical melee followed between Rajendran and Joseph to prevent robbery. In the tussle, Joseph bit Rajendran on his face and ran away. Hearing the sound, residents living in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and conducted a search for Joseph in the locality.

By 5.30 am, Joseph was found lying dead in the courtyard of a house located 150 meters away from Rajendran’s house.

The police found a machete, 1 kg of meat, and sandals near the body of Joseph. The police in their primary investigation suspect that two persons including Joseph were involved in the robbery. Meanwhile, Rajendran took medical assistance at the taluk hospital in Nedumkandam.

Nedumkandam police have registered a case and have started an investigation.

