STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Guarded by herd, wild jumbo gives birth on forest road in Kerala

A Wild elephant gave birth in the middle of a road that passes through the Chinnar reserve  forest in Idukki, leaving the passersby curious.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant and the newborn calf stand on the road in the Chinnar reserve forest in Idukki | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A wild elephant gave birth in the middle of a road that passes through the Chinnar reserve  forest in Idukki, leaving the passersby curious.

Two forest officials and two traders heading to Chinnar from Tamil Nadu through the highway stretch between Champakkadu and Jallimala on Monday morning spotted a herd of elephants standing still at Ichimaramoola. They soon realised the group was protecting a cow elephant, which was in labour.

The traders — Durrai and Murukeshan — and the forest officials — Muthukumar and Subhash — stopped the vehicles and protected the mother elephant.After nearly two hours, the herd moved away and the mother elephant with its calf disappeared into the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant Chinnar reserve Kerala
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp