Guarded by herd, wild jumbo gives birth on forest road in Kerala

IDUKKI: A wild elephant gave birth in the middle of a road that passes through the Chinnar reserve forest in Idukki, leaving the passersby curious.

Two forest officials and two traders heading to Chinnar from Tamil Nadu through the highway stretch between Champakkadu and Jallimala on Monday morning spotted a herd of elephants standing still at Ichimaramoola. They soon realised the group was protecting a cow elephant, which was in labour.

The traders — Durrai and Murukeshan — and the forest officials — Muthukumar and Subhash — stopped the vehicles and protected the mother elephant.After nearly two hours, the herd moved away and the mother elephant with its calf disappeared into the forest.