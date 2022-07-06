Just 3,297 tonnes in 2021: Oil sardine catch sees record dip, sparks concern

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Oil sardine catch in the state dropped to a record low of 3,297 tonnes in 2021, confirming fears of migration of species and highlighting the need for complete ban on fishing during breeding season.



This is also 98 per cent less than the annual catch during the 1995-2020 period, as per the figures revealed by scientists at a workshop organised by Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi on Tuesday, Experts said climate change, warming of the Arabian Sea as well as change in water current and the ecosystem has contributed to the migration of Kerala’s staple fish from the state’s coast.

However, Kerala, which was fourth in India in fish landing in 2020, advanced to the third position in 2021, accounting for 18 per cent of the national marine catch. Fishing harbours here recorded 5,54,976 tonnes of fish landing in 2021, 1.94 lakh tonnes more than the 3,60,742 tonnes in 2020.

Lesser sardines (65,326 tonnes) topped the list of most-landed resources in the state in 2021, followed by Indian mackerel (56,029 tonnes) and scad (53,525 tonnes). While the catch of oil sardine, silver bellies and black pomfret declined, that of penaeid shrimps, squid and threadfin breams saw a rise, CMFRI principal scientist T M Najmudeen said while presenting the findings.

Enforce minimum size of fish species, says scientist

Pointing out the need for stricter enforcement of minimum legal size (MLS) of important fish species, Najmudeen said 31 per cent of threadfin breams caught from the state’s coast last year were juveniles.

“This alone caused a loss of Rs 74 crore to the sector,” he said. There was a 117 per cent rise in juvenile fishing in 2021.



Though implementation of MLS had helped improve marine resources of the state, fishermen resorted to destructive practices after the lockdown which harmed the marine ecosystem, say experts.

“We have been pleading the government to strictly implement the ban on fishing nets with small mesh size. The trawling ban is enforced in June-July which is the breeding season of pelagic species like oil sardines and mackerels. However, Kerala allows country fishermen to continue fishing during the ban. It should enforce complete ban,” said former CMFRI scientist Sunil Mohamed.

Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George said fishermen should stop juvenile fishing as it would deepen their crisis. “Fishermen are in deep crisis due to steep hike in fuel prices and dwindling catch. The government should provide special aid or subsidy,” he said.