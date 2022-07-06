Unloading row: Stir at Kalpetta hypermarket enters 21st day

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even as the state has made a big leap from 28th position to 15th in the Ease of Doing Business Index 2020, it is not as easy as it must be in the industrial sector. The latest in the series of protests is at Kalpetta in Wayanad where the joint stir by various trade unions against Nesto hypermarket has entered the 21st day.

The loading and unloading issue had triggered the stir at Mathamangalam and Payangadi in Kannur and at Perambra too earlier. An amicable settlement was reached in Mathamangalam but the shop remains shut in Payangadi. In Perambra, the shop is functioning now as the trade unions had to give up. The wings of CPM, Congress, IUML, CPI and socialist Hind Mazdoor Sabha are protesting against Nesto under a joint forum in Kalpetta.

Nesto, the retail chain having 90 outlets across India and GCC countries, had started its hypermarket in Kalpetta on May 28 this year. From the beginning itself, the hypermarket had applied for labour cards for four of its labourers which was rejected by the additional labour office.“It was dismissed as Kalpetta is an active head-load workers’ area. These workers come under the Kerala Headload Workers’ (regulation of employment and welfare) Scheme, 1983, and the Kerala Headload Workers’ Act, 1978,” said Kalpetta additional labour officer Vinayan.

The Nesto owner then approached the High Court and secured labour cards for its four workers on June 24.

“But before that, we had reached an agreement with Nesto. According to it, the goods brought in Nesto’s own vehicles would be unloaded by their workers. The goods brought in other vehicles would be unloaded by us. The management had made it clear that only five per cent of the total goods would be brought in their vehicles. We agreed to that demand. But then, most of the goods started coming in Nesto’s own vehicles. When this was raised, the company claimed that it had the labour cards issued to its workers,” said T K Abu, Headload Workers’ (CITU) Kalpetta area secretary.

Meanwhile, Nesto group alleges that the protesters are blocking the vehicles coming to the hypermarket and discouraging the customers, thereby causing a loss of lakhs of rupees each day.

“We haven’t blocked any vehicle or customer. This stir is not against Nesto alone but against the increasing incidents of the Head-load Workers Act being made null and void through the court intervention. The loopholes in the Act are being made use of. If Nesto is ready for talks, we would withdraw stir,” said Abu.The district labour officer has called for a meeting on Wednesday.