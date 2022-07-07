After 6 years, Technopark, Infopark to get own CEOs

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will appoint separate chief executive officers (CEOs) for Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark in Kochi to ensure decentralised development of the two parks. It has invited applications for the posts. This is after six years that the two parks are getting separate CEOs. A government order on the qualification and criteria for appointment to the posts was issued on June 25. The deadline to apply is July 31. There is no word yet on a new CEO for Cyberpark in Kozhikode, sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last year informed the assembly that the government was planning to appoint separate CEOs for the three IT parks. He had said that Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark were brought under a single CEO (CEO of IT Parks-Kerala) under special circumstances.“The government decision was taken earlier and the CM had informed the assembly. As per his decision, the government is going ahead with the appointments,” Principal Secretary (Electronics and IT) Biswanath Sinha told TNIE.

Sources in Technopark said the decision was taken following recommendations by top IT professionals. “They recommended the move as it would help the CEOs focus on the development of the respective IT park and reduce their travelling time from one IT park to the other,” said an official.

John M Thomas, who submitted his resignation as Kerala IT Parks CEO two months ago, will continue in the post until the new heads take charge. Thomas had been holding additional charge as CEO of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) until recently. The cabinet had last month approved the appointment of Anoop P Ambika as the new KSUM CEO.

IT parks in Kerala have had a single CEO since 2016 when the LDF came to power. Hrishikesh Nair was the first joint CEO of Technopark and Infopark. After he stepped down in 2019, Sasi Meethal became the CEO. John M Thomas joined as CEO in March last year.