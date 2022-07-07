Who is going to replace Saji Cherian?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government is not keen to go in for a replacement for Saji Cherian who quit the cabinet on Wednesday. A section within the party and the Left front feel that Cherian can return to the cabinet once his name is cleared and the legal battles are over.

However, if the CPM leadership chooses to claim its berth in the cabinet once the assembly session gets over, Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan could be a possible choice. The 59-year-old leader who had earlier served as Matsyafed chairman and Alappuzha municipal chairman would be the ideal choice to replace Cherian.

A first-time MLA, Chitharanjan had contested from Alappuzha constituency in 2021. Chitharajan has been a prominent figure in Alappuzha politics, that is often prey to factional feuds.