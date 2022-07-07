STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Who is going to replace Saji Cherian?

The Left government is not keen to go in for a replacement for Saji Cherian who quit the cabinet on Wednesday.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government is not keen to go in for a replacement for Saji Cherian who quit the cabinet on Wednesday. A section within the party and the Left front feel that Cherian can return to the cabinet once his name is cleared and the legal battles are over.

However, if the CPM leadership chooses to claim its berth in the cabinet once the assembly session gets over, Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan could be a possible choice. The 59-year-old leader who had earlier served as Matsyafed chairman and Alappuzha municipal chairman would be the ideal choice to replace Cherian. 

A first-time MLA, Chitharanjan had contested from Alappuzha constituency in 2021. Chitharajan has been a prominent figure in Alappuzha politics, that is often prey to factional feuds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian LDF
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp