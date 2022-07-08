CPM MLA’s ‘Palarivattom beam’ snub of Opposition hits Ambedkar nerve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Saji Cherian’s gaffe, Manalur MLA Murali Perunelly’s comments created a commotion in the assembly on Thursday. The opposition UDF lashed out at the legislator for ridiculing Dr BR Ambedkar, considered the father of the Indian Constitution.

Murali, in his speech defending LDF on the Saji Cherian issue, tried to slight the Opposition for acting like protectors of the Constitution. Saji Cherian’s disparaging remarks about the Constitution eventually led to his resignation as the minister on Wednesday.

“The Congress is acting as if they are the protectors of the Constitution. Ambedkar himself had said Article 356 in the Constitution would not be used. But the Congress used it to dismiss the state government in 1959. Now, they are chanting ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim’. What Bhim? Is it the ‘Palarivattom beam’ they are talking about?” asked Murali. He was referring to the beam of the controversial Palarivattom bridge in Kochi.

The Opposition, upset with the MLA’s comments, demanded an apology from him. N Shamsudheen said Murali’s comments showed that the LDF has not stopped discrediting the Constitution and its makers. A P Anil Kumar blamed the CPM for implementing the agenda of RSS, BJP and Narendra Modi to destroy the Constitution.

Later, Murali defended his speech saying words were put in his mouth and he did not say anything against Ambedkar. ‘Jai Bhim’ or ‘Victory for Bhim’ is a slogan and greeting used by followers of Ambedkar. The Opposition chanted Jai Bhim in the assembly while demanding the resignation of Saji Cherian for his controversial remarks against the Constitution.