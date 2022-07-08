HSE, VHSE prospectus out, no bonus point for swimming

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state general education department has done away with the practice of awarding two bonus points for swimming proficiency for students seeking admission to higher secondary Plus-I course.The announcement came as the prospectus for Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Plus-I admission was released here on Thursday.

In the wake of a heavy rush across the state to obtain swimming certificates, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had earlier clarified that the government has not taken a decision on whether to award bonus points for swimming. The state child rights commission too had also given a directive to the government to do away with the practice. As per the prospectus, students can submit online applications for admission to the Plus-I course from July 11 to 18.