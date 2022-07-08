STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrissur govt medical college lands in controversy over gender segregation in class

Ironically, the topic of the class was on sensitising the students on 'Gender Politics'.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A photo shared by a Mujahid Students Movement (MSM) leader on social media with girls and boys students of Government Medical College, Thrissur, attending a class with a curtain separating both genders, has triggered a controversy.

Many progressive persons including professionals came out against such trends. In a Facebook post, Jinesh P. S, founder of Infoclinic, said it was "pathetic" that educated young students who pursue medicine sat for such programmes with curtains separating the male and female participants. Many even criticized how these young people would provide medical treatment to the public with such thoughts in mind.

Since the MSM leader who posted the picture captioning it as a programme conducted in Government Medical College Thrissur, criticism also came against the institution on social media.  However, the college union officials clarified that the particular programme by MSM was not conducted by the college administration or the students' union. The students' union also condemned the intentional mention in the post that the programme was conducted in the college as it was not true.

The college union in its statement said that the programme was conducted near a place of worship near the college by a religious-oriented organization and neither the college administration nor its students' union had any connection with it. 

