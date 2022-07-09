STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI issues notice to Swapna Suresh to appear in LIFE Mission case on Monday

The funding was facilitated by UAE Consul General.

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CBI which is probing violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) behind the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission housing project has issued a notice to gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to appear for interrogation at its office in Kochi on Monday. Swapna was questioned in connection with the case earlier also. Sarith P S, the co-accused in the gold smuggling case, had also been questioned in the case.

The CBI is probing the case related to spending of Rs 18.5 crore granted by UAE Red Crescent to  execute an apartment project in Wadakkanchery in association with Kerala Government’s Life Mission. The funding was facilitated by UAE Consul General.

Of the Rs 18.5 crore granted for building 140 apartments for homeless people, only Rs 14.5 crore was used and the remaining money was diverted to pay ‘commission’ to various people. Santhosh Eappan, managing director of Unitac Builders, who carried out the construction work of the apartment, is the first accused in the case.

Sane Ventures, another builder associated with Unitac Builders, and various officials of LIFE Mission, Kerala, are co-accused in the case. The Crime Branch is probing the corruption that took place behind the LIFE Mission Wadakkanchery project.

