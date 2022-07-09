Health activists halt Patanjali’s misleading adverts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health activists in the state have forced Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali group’s Divya Pharmacy to withdraw the promotion of various drugs which are in violation of the laws of the country.

The Drug Licensing & Controlling Authority in Uttarakhand has also decided to take action against misleading or objectionable advertisements by Divya Pharmacy based on a complaint filed by Kannur-based health activist Dr Babu K V.

Dr Babu had filed complaints against the pharmacy for promoting drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases etc, which is an offence under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.

Under the law (Section 3), scheduled drugs for 54 diseases such as diabetes, fever, cancer, heart diseases, blood pressure etc should not be advertised. Divya Pharmacy, in its response, to the complaint did not respond to the charge of violating the DMR Act.