STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Health activists halt Patanjali’s misleading adverts

Divya Pharmacy, in its response, to the complaint did not respond to the charge of violating the DMR Act.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health activists in the state have forced Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali group’s Divya Pharmacy to withdraw the promotion of various drugs which are in violation of the laws of the country.

The Drug Licensing & Controlling Authority in Uttarakhand has also decided to take action against misleading or objectionable advertisements by Divya Pharmacy based on a complaint filed by Kannur-based health activist Dr Babu K V.

Dr Babu had filed complaints against the pharmacy for promoting drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases etc, which is an offence under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.

Under the law (Section 3), scheduled drugs for 54 diseases such as diabetes, fever, cancer, heart diseases, blood pressure etc should not be advertised. Divya Pharmacy, in its response, to the complaint did not respond to the charge of violating the DMR Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Kerala
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp