Saji Cherian admitted his mistake: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear attempt to put an end to Saji Cherian row, the CPM leadership has disowned the controversial speech by the senior party leader. Speaking after the party secretariat meeting on Friday, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Cherian had admitted his mistake before the party. He stepped down from the state cabinet on Wednesday after his anti-Constitution remarks kicked up a major controversy.Kodiyeri said Cherian had admitted his faux pas in the previous secretariat meeting itself and had offered to step down. “Had he not made such verbal slips, the party would have asked him not to resign,” Kodiyeri said, addressing the media.

Cherian had said certain sentences in his speech were unintentional. His initial remarks that his comments were misreported by the media lost relevance after his resignation, Kodiyeri said. With his resignation, the controversy has come to an end. Responding to media queries, Kodiyeri made it clear that there would be no new minister replacing Cherian for the time being.

Kodiyeri termed the minister’s resignation an ideal decision. “Cherian has upheld democratic values. The CPM has always upheld the Constitution and is bound to protect its integral tenets of sovereignty, democracy and secularism. The party’s own constitution clearly mentions that it would function in absolute adherence to the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Responding to questions, the party secretary said there was no need for Cherian to resign from the MLA post. He also ruled out a probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the leaking of the video of Cherian’ speech to the media. On the attack on AKG Centre, Kodiyeri said the police are carrying out an indepth investigation. It might take time to identify the accused because the attack was carried out at night, he said.