Sports my priority, not politics, says PT Usha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sprint legend PT Usha, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, on Friday said sports will be her priority, not politics. “I don’t want to use the recognition as MP for political gain. For me, sports is everything. I consider my nomination an appreciation to Indian sports and athletics,” Usha told reporters at her residence in Payyoli, Kozhikode. On CPM MP Elamaram Kareem’s criticism over her nomination, Usha said, “I have known him for 30 years. He is a prominent leader with mass support whom I respect. Everybody has the right to criticise, but such remarks don’t bother me.”

Want to work in my own style, says Usha

The international athlete, popularly known as ‘Payyoli Express’, said the nomination had been unexpected. She said she wanted to go ahead with the activities of her venture Usha School of Athletics at Kinaloor. She also said the people of Kerala had accepted her with open arms.

“They are still with me. I believe the RS nomination is also a recognition for Kerala. Many people, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appreciated and congratulated me,” she said.She said she wanted to work in her own style. “Every MP will have their style of working. I don’t want to follow the style of MP Suresh Gopi,” Usha said.