Guidelines for micro-plans to uplift poor get nod; 64,000 families to benefit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has approved guidelines for drawing up micro-plans to uplift extremely poor families. The micro plan for each of the 64,000 families should be prepared in consultation with the beneficiaries, say the guidelines. A mobile app and dashboard for project monitoring and resource mobilisation from individuals and organisations are among the highlights of the plan.

The micro-plan will have three categories - an immediate care plan, intermediate plan and long-term comprehensive plan. The immediate care plan includes services which can be provided immediately. They include ration cards, Aadhaar cards, health insurance and food. The intermediate plan includes activities that will take three months to two years like providing basic infrastructure, giving education facilities and permanent treatment facilities. Long-term projects like livelihood programmes should be devised for families which require assistance for a long period.

The implementation committee in each local self-government and Kudumbashree community development societies will monitor the project implementation. Families which have overcome their poverty situation will be excluded from the project in the annual review. A social audit should be conducted at the local self-government level once in two years. The report of the audit committee will be presented in grama sabhas and other relevant forums of local self-governments.

A mobile application and dashboard will be developed for project monitoring. They will be developed by the Kudumbashree. The extreme poverty eradication project has already been included as a sub-plan. While preparing the annual plan, LSGs can earmark funds for the programme under the sub-head. In the first phase, grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations have been asked to allocate Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively, from the general purpose fund. District and block panchayats will also share funds with grama panchayats.

LSGs can mobilise money by way of donations. For this, meetings can be convened with the participation of corporate institutions, representatives of cooperative societies, organisations of traders and industries, voluntary organisations, NRK organisations and kind-hearted individuals. The nodal officer in the local self-government can open a bank account to receive the donations. Local self-governments have been asked to conduct workshops on the preparation of micro-plan.

