STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF-led Kerala government is steeped in corruption: Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba

Khuba, who is also in charge of Kerala, told mediapersons that the government is dividing people on various lines and encouraging elements like Popular Front.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The LDF-led government in the state is steeped in corruption and involved in many irregularities. The allegations against the family members of the chief minister in the gold smuggling case need to be taken seriously, Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, has said. 

Khuba, who is also in charge of Kerala, told mediapersons that the government is dividing people on various lines and encouraging elements like Popular Front, which is engaged in killing the BJP cadre. He said the remarks of former minister Saji Cherian exposed the mindset of the LDF leaders on the Constitution and its architect BR Ambedkar.

Though India has diverse cultures and religions, it is the Constitution that binds people together. The minister said there are 3.5 crore people in Kerala and the debt stood at Rs 3.5 lakh crore. It showed the state of the economy, he said.

The Union minister also visited the house of A Sivaraman, who was killed by a wild elephant at Dhoni in Palakkad. He met Sivaraman's wife Sathyabhama and son Akhil. He was accompanied by BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar, vice-president P Raghunath and zonal president V Unnikrishnan Master.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Khuba Kerala gold smuggling case Kerala government
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp