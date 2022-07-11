LDF-led Kerala government is steeped in corruption: Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The LDF-led government in the state is steeped in corruption and involved in many irregularities. The allegations against the family members of the chief minister in the gold smuggling case need to be taken seriously, Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, has said.

Khuba, who is also in charge of Kerala, told mediapersons that the government is dividing people on various lines and encouraging elements like Popular Front, which is engaged in killing the BJP cadre. He said the remarks of former minister Saji Cherian exposed the mindset of the LDF leaders on the Constitution and its architect BR Ambedkar.

Though India has diverse cultures and religions, it is the Constitution that binds people together. The minister said there are 3.5 crore people in Kerala and the debt stood at Rs 3.5 lakh crore. It showed the state of the economy, he said.

The Union minister also visited the house of A Sivaraman, who was killed by a wild elephant at Dhoni in Palakkad. He met Sivaraman's wife Sathyabhama and son Akhil. He was accompanied by BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar, vice-president P Raghunath and zonal president V Unnikrishnan Master.