'Secularism in Constitution distorted': Kerala BJP leader PK Krishnadas hints at amendments

However, in India, governments interfere in religious affairs and provide reservation on religious grounds.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

PK Krishnadas

Former BJP state president PK Krishnadas - Kattakada (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the concept of secularism mentioned in the Constitution "distorted", BJP senior leader PK Krishnadas has said that numerous additions and corrections to its content were necessary.

He was responding to Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan's purported statement equating former minister Saji Cherian's highly critical remarks on the Constitution to the views of former RSS Sarsanghchalak MS Golwalkar.

"There is no doubt the Indian Constitution envisages a very distorted ideal of secularism. Real secularism means neither should the government interfere in religious matters nor religions should interfere in government affairs. However, in India, governments interfere in religious affairs and provide reservation on religious grounds. This should change. Allowing religious rules in civil matters is anti-secular. Secularism means uniform civil code," Krishnadas said in a Facebook post. 

He said Golwalkar never rejected the essence of the Constitution like Cherian. "Guruji (Golwalkar) has never said the Constitution was made by the British. On the other hand, he had great respect for the architects of the Constitution," he said.

Referring to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana's remarks that the Constitution needs to be 'Indianised', Krishnadas said Golwalkar too had pointed out that a lot of Western concepts have crept into the Constitution.

He said that the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir by the Constitution was struck down based on Golwalkar's ideals. Krishnadas said the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to implementing what is stated in 'Vicharadhara' (Golwalkar's ideals).

He indicated that many such amendments to the Constitution was likely. "The Western concept of socialism is also not suited to India. Our concept of social justice is based on Mahatma Gandhi's 'Sarvodaya' and Deen Dayalji's 'Antyodaya' ideals. Many such basic concepts need to be amended," he said.

However, Krishnadas said such amendments will not be carried out all of a sudden but after demands from people. It should be done without altering the basic principles of the Constitution, he added.

