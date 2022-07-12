STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombs hurled at RSS office in Kerala's Payyanur

Published: 12th July 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur which was allegedly bombed early this morning, leaving the window glass broken. (Photo | ANI)

RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur which was allegedly bombed early this morning, leaving the window glass broken. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KANNUR: Bombs were hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Payyannur area of this northern district of Kerala on Tuesday with the party accusing CPI(M) of carrying out the attack.

The incident occurred around 1.00 am, police said. The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, they said.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits. 

According to CCTV visuals of the attack, several explosions could be seen within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.

The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and the attacker, in that case, is yet to be identified by police.

