Former DGP Sreelekha draws flak for remarks in actor assault case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former DGP R Sreelekha has drawn severe flak for her comments that the evidence against actor Dileep in the 2017 actor assault cases was fabricated with several prominent personalities on Monday criticising her for making the remarks when the case is pending before court. The victim’s relatives and friends also reacted strongly against Sreelekha, who made the comments on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

Without naming Sreelekha, the survivor’s brother said she was trying to whitewash Dileep. “Feeling pity for her. She did not realise that the reputation she had earned in the last several years has been tarnished in one moment,” he wrote in his social media page. Stating that she was surprised by Sreelekha’s comments, Women in Cinema Collective secretary Didi Damodaran said a “woman has taken an anti-women stand”.

She said people easily understand whom Sreelekha was supporting. “Not just as a woman but the positions she served also have to be considered.” According to Didi, Sreelekha’s all revelations are an example of how an empowered woman becomes an agent of patriarchy. Newly elected Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas said she was with the survivor. “A person who had served in a high position should not stoop to this level. I cannot even comment on why she responded in such a way,” she said.

Human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal said similar controversies surrounding Sreelekha were there earlier too. “During her career in the police, she had proven that she was an expert in making fake stories,” he said. P Balachandrakumar, who had made several revelations against Dileep leading to the further investigation in the case, dismissed Sreelekha’s claims saying that she has given an immature statement. “It is a planned attempt to restore Dileep’s popularity,” he said.

PROSECUTION TO MOVE CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS

Kochi: The prosecution has decided to move contempt of court proceedings against former DGP R Sreelekha for her Sunday’s remarks on the case. According to prosecution sources, a contempt of court petition would be moved after Sreelekha’s statement is recorded. The case would be coming up for consideration of the Ernakulam additional special sessions court on July 16. “We will soon record her statement for which a notice would be issued to her in the coming days. We will check whether the allegations she raised against the investigation team are based on any evidence. The plan is to record her statement before July 16, if she is available,” an official said.

According to officials, the incidents mentioned by Sreelekha were related to a letter written from the jail and addressed to Dileep and the mobile phone provided to Pulsar Suni by another accused person. “When these pieces of evidence are before the court as part of the trial, a person who served as the DGP cannot say that they are fabricated. Sreelekha was not part of the investigation. She has given her opinion based on her belief, not based on any evidence,” an official said. The prosecution side maintains that it would not be a surprise if Sreelekha would be turned a defence witness by Dileep’s counsel. Meanwhile, the deadline to complete the further investigation in the case ends on July 15.