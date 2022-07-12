Swapna Suresh hatched conspiracy to cause riot: Kerala govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh had hatched a conspiracy with some tainted people to cause a riot in the state. “With that objective, she made a statement against the Kerala chief minister, his family and others in connection with the gold smuggling case. Soon after her statement, a riot ensued and 800 cases have been registered across the state,” said Director-General of Prosecution (DGP) T A Shaji.

The government made the submission in response to a petition filed by Swapna, seeking to quash the two cases registered against her on charges of provocation with an intention to cause a riot and criminal conspiracy.The DGP questioned her purpose of making the statement. She cannot be a witness as she has been arraigned an accused in all those cases registered in connection with gold smuggling. She had made a similar allegation before the central agency and the investigating officer filed a statement before the court saying that all these allegations were examined and found false.

The police complaint filed by MLA K T Jaleel against Swapna Suresh stated that she had conspired with some others and given a false statement before the magistrate court under Section 164 of the CrPC in a case pending before the principal district sessions court, Ernakulam, and spread false news to the media, thereby tarnishing the image of the CM, the state government and Jaleel. Therefore, she had committed offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the IPC.

Swapna’s counsel contended that the revelations made in her statement in public were not an illegal act.The government said the investigation team has collected some material to prove the conspiracy. Her statement that CM Pinarayi Vijayan, wife Kamala and daughter Veena, and Jaleel, former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Nalini Netto and M Sivasankar -- both IAS officers -- were involved in several anti-social and anti-national activities involving the UAE Consulate was without any evidence.

DECISION ON LIFE MISSION PROJECT WAS TAKEN AT CLIFF HOUSE, SAYS SWAPNA

Kochi: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Monday said the decision to award the contract of Life Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery to Unitac Builders was taken at a meeting in the Cliff House. Swapna said, other than her, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former principal secretary M Sivasankar and UAE consul general too were present at the meeting.

She was speaking to reporters after giving a statement to the CBI, which probes violation of the Foreign Exchange (Regulations) Act in the project. According to her, all discussions related to the project were held at the Cliff House while the MoU was signed at the secretariat. Earlier, a meeting held in the presence of LuLu Group head Yusuffali M A had decided to invite a tender for awarding the work. The plan was later changed and the decision to award contract to Santhosh Eapen’s Unitac was taken.