Tusker Paramekkavu Padmanabhan dead

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Tusker Paramekkavu Padmanabhan, the elephant owned by Paramekkavu temple devaswom, died on Monday.After collapsing a week ago, Padmanabhan had been under treatment at the tethering yard. The elephant, which was first owned by Nandilath Gopu, was bought by Paramekkavu Devaswom later. Padmanabhan had been carrying the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathi during Thrissur Pooram ceremonies since 2006.

