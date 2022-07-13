STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bar council swindle: Kerala HC denies bail

The court observed that granting bail to the accused will affect the CBIs’ investigation.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by seven accused in the case related to the misappropriation of funds in Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund stamps amounting to Rs 7.61 crore. The court rejected the plea of Fathima Sherin, Sreekala K, Jeyaprabha R, Martin A, Anandaraj, Dhanapalan and Rajagopal P. The court observed that granting bail to the accused will affect the CBIs’ investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp