Bar council swindle: Kerala HC denies bail

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by seven accused in the case related to the misappropriation of funds in Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund stamps amounting to Rs 7.61 crore. The court rejected the plea of Fathima Sherin, Sreekala K, Jeyaprabha R, Martin A, Anandaraj, Dhanapalan and Rajagopal P. The court observed that granting bail to the accused will affect the CBIs’ investigation.
